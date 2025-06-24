SPIEF 2025 focused on discussing specific matters — analyst

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. Discussions and speeches at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) were dedicated to the subject and focused on specific business matters, US political scientist and analyst John Kavulich told TASS.

"There was consistency amongst the discussion panels, where not the moderators but the speakers, particularly those representing interests within the Russian Federation, focused not solely on platitudes, but focused upon how to get things done. The process of moving from talking and talking about talking, and talking about cooperation, solidarity, and support, to what is the specific project, how much it will cost, who will pay for it, what will be the return on the investment," the expert said.

There was a relatively candid discussion at SPIEF 2025 "among public sector representatives and private sector representatives in terms of where the Russian Federation was, where the Russian Federation is, and where the Russian Federation may be heading in terms of its internal and external commercial, economic, financial, and political sectors," Kavulich noted.

"Visually, SPIEF in 2025 is much more robust" than three previous forums, the expert added.