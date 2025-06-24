Russian e-commerce market may surge 30% in 2025 — association

ST. PETERSBURG, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian e-commerce market may grow by 30% this year and reach 12 trillion rubles ($152.5 bln), President of the Online Retail Association (AKIT) Artem Sokolov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"I believe we will keep the growth rate of about 30%. I think it is possible to expect the turnover in the domestic market to be about 12 trillion rubles. Probably, a distinctive feature of this year will be the additional volume we will receive on account of exports," Sokolov said.

In particular, non-resource exports going via Russian digital platforms may total about 700-800 bln rubles ($8.9-10.2 bln) by the end of this year. "I am confident we can expect such figures," the president of the association added.