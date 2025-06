ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. The Pulkovo Airport serviced 19% more flights year on year in days of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2025, Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Kirill Polyakov said on the Telegram channel.

"288 flights were serviced - 19% more as compared to SPIEF period in 2024," he said.

The airport received about 300,000 passengers in total from June 18 to 21, Polyakov noted.