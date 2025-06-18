{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
SPIEF-2025

Russia boost fertilizer supplies to Brazil by 20% last year

Brazil has become the most important destination for the Russian mineral fertilizers industry after the domestic market with its strategic priority, Andrey Guryev noted

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian fertilizers to Brazil gained 20% as of 2024 year-end to 11.4 mln metric tons, head of the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association Andrey Guryev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia scaled up fertilizer supplies to Brazil by 20% and delivered 11.4 mln tons of mineral fertilizers," Guryev noted. Brazil has become the most important destination for the Russian mineral fertilizers industry after the domestic market with its strategic priority, he noted.

"Russia and Brazil formed a sound and sustainable agribusiness chain that supports the food security of billions of people living on the planet at present," Guryev stressed. Businessmen of the two countries see expansion of cooperation in other spheres of the economy also as their priority task, he added.

Tags
Brazil
SPIEF-2025
