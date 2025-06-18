Russia to send strong delegation to business forum with Brazil at BRICS summit

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia will send a strong delegation to participate in the bilateral business forum with Brazil on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We consider today's event as a very significant, meaningful link in preparations to holding a bilateral business forum on the sidelines of the BRICS summit," he said. "As far as I understand, a strong Russian mission is preparing to go there. We, as an agency, will obviously provide all possible help to our entrepreneurs," the official added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS earlier that Russia would definitely take part in the BRICS group’s summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7. Brazil took over the BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1. Moscow’s 2024 presidency culminated in the group’s summit in the city of Kazan on October 22-24.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.