Transnistrian leader appreciates Russia’s genuine interest in resolving gas crisis

CHISINAU, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is making a genuine effort to help resolve the energy crisis in Transnistria, President of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky said in an interview with the First Transnistrian TV channel.

"In working with Russia, I have observed a sincere interest in Transnistria receiving gas, in people having it. I assure you, there are no politics, no claims against us in these talks. There is only a desire to supply gas to Transnistria. I would like to thank the Russian Ministry of Energy and all those who took and are still taking part in the important mission of supplying gas to Transnistria. Russia's assistance comes in the form of a loan to Transnistria, which will be used by our company, Tiraspoltransgaz, to pay for gas to Moldovan Moldovagaz," he clarified.

Last week, Krasnoselsky said that the gas situation in the region was critical, and that the reserves on hand would only be enough for several days. Gazprom halted gas supplies to Moldova in early January, citing a ban on transit through Ukraine and Chisinau’s failure to pay its outstanding debt. Subsequently, the Moldovan TPP, which had supplied electricity to Moldova and Transnistria, was converted to coal and now only serves consumers on the left bank of the Dniester River. However, coal reserves at the Moldovan TPP are projected to run out at the end of January or mid-February.

Unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no alternative gas sources. In order to save money, central heating has been shut off there, the supply of hot water to residential houses has been cut off, industrial enterprises have been shut down, and power cuts have begun.