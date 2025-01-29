Russia’s container market up 5.8% in 2024 to 6.6 mln TEU

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s container market increased by 5.8% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 6.6 mln TEU (20-foot container equivalent), the press service of the Fesco transport group reported.

"In 2024, Russia’s container market rose by 5.8% compared with the previous year to almost 6.6 mln TEU," the report said.

Import supplies added 5% in the reporting period to 2.8 mln TEU, export deliveries gained 5% to 1.7 mln TEU, transit deliveries grew by 18% to 617,000 TEU, Fesco said. Domestic supplies increased by 3% to 1.3 mln TEU.

"Growth of containers transportation in the port of St. Petersburg was the main driver: exports rose by 35%, while imports went up by 24%," the group said.