More than 1.2 million tourists visit Arctic in 2024 — regional investor support institute

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. More than 1.2 million people visited the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone in 2024. The Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, and Yamalo-Nenets Regions were top popular, press service of the Corporation for Development of the Far East and the Arctic reported.

"Of all sectors of the economy, tourism has the biggest multiplier effect," the press service quoted Maria Badmatsyrenova, deputy director of the corporation's investment department, as saying. "In 2024, the Russian Arctic welcomed more than 1.2 million tourists. People come here for the beautiful nature, the Aurora borealis and Arctic cuisine, to learn life and traditions of indigenous peoples."

The Murmansk, Arkhangelsk and Yamalo-Nenets Regions lead in the number of tourists. The number of visitors to the Arctic has grown by 20% year-on-year.

The Hectare program is an additional impetus for development of tourism projects: one in five land plots received in the Arctic has been used in the tourism sector.

Earlier, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov said more than 1 million tourists visited the Russian Arctic in 2023.