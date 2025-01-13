Belarus releases year-end inflation data, indicators positive

MINSK, January 13. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Belarus decreased from 5.5% in November 2024 to 5.2% in December, the National Statistical Committee (Belstat) reported.

According to statistics, food prices increased 6.5% in December compared to the same month in 2023. December's non-food prices edged up by 3.4% annually, and service costs went up by 5.4% year on year in that same month.

According to socioeconomic forecasts, inflation in Belarus is projected to be 6% in 2024 and a maximum of 5% in 2025.