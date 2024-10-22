Rosatom implementing projects in China ahead of schedule — CEO

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. A number of Rosatom’s projects is China is being implemented ahead of schedule, CEO of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"Neither pandemic in its time, nor sanctions halted implementation of our projects. Furthermore, for example, the whole range of projects in China is being implemented ahead of the scheduled time," the chief executive said on the air with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Cooperation in the peaceful nuclear development sphere is "particularly confident" and facilitates integration of major economies, Likhachev stressed.

Rosatom does not experience problems when making payments in national currencies to partners, he noted. "Due to certain overseas organizations, they [problems with payments] indeed occur, if we pay in relevant currencies, but if we move to national currencies, firm currencies like the yuan, then everything goes differently," he added.