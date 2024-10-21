Russia’s container market up 7% in 9M to 4.927 mln TEU — Fesco

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s container market rose by 7% in January-September 2024 year-on-year to 4.927 mln TEU (20-foot container equivalent), Fesco transport group reported.

"According to Fesco analysts, the Russian container market increased by 7% in 9M 2024 year-on-year to 4.927 mln TEU," the report said.

That said, import supplies added 3% in the reporting period to 2.1 mln TEU, export deliveries gained 7% to 1.333 mln TEU, supplies inside Russia grew by 8% to 1.04 mln TEU, while transit deliveries by rail climbed by 25% to 454,000 TEU.

"In September 2024, the container market slipped by 1.2% year-on-year to 542,000 TEU," the group said.