Japan remains main purchaser of LNG from Sakhalin-2 project

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 3. /TASS/. Northeast Asia remains the key market in the structure of sales of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project, with Japan accounting for around 60% of LNG sales in 2023, head of the LNG marketing and sales department at Sakhalin Energy (operator of the Sakhalin-2 project) Leonid Alexandrov said.

"Our project supplies LNG mainly to Northeast Asia, which is a specific geographical area, a segment of the global market. We have been presented on this market since March 2009 when the first batch of LNG from our plant was shipped to our foundation customer, the Tokyo Gas company and the Tokyo Electric company. Since then Japan has traditionally remained our key sales market, with around 60% of our supplies reliably and safely delivered to Japan," he told a forum.

According to Alexandrov’s presentation, Japan accounted for 57.5% of sales of LNG from the Sakhalin-2 project in 2023, South Korea accounted for 16.2% of sales, and China accounted for another 26.3% of sales.

"We have been dynamically boosting and extending cooperation with China in recent [years], today it is also a very important destination of supplies, around 25-26%," he added.