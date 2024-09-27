Russian Finance Ministry to float bonds worth $25.9 bln in Q4 2024

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry plans to float federal loan (OFZ) bonds amounting to 2.4 trillion rubles ($25.9 bln) in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Ministry said.

"The planned volume of OFZ bonds floating in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 2,400.0 bln rubles in terms of the par value," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the amount to be offered will be 400 bln rubles ($4.3 bln) for bonds with maturity up to ten years and provisionally 2 trillion rubles ($21.6 bln) for bonds mature in a decade or more.

Five auctions are planned on October and four auctions will be held in each of November and December, the ministry added.