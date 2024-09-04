Share of Asian countries in Russia's foreign trade to reach 66% in 2024 — Customs Service

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The share of Asian countries together with China in Russia's trade turnover in 2024 will increase from 29% in 2014 to 66%, while with the EU it will decrease from 47% to 11%, according to the materials presented by the Russian Federal Customs Service at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to service, China's share in Russia's foreign trade increased from 18% to 32% in the reporting period.

The share of trade turnover with EAEU countries in Russia's foreign trade increased from 7% to 13% since 2014, while the share of other countries decreased from 17% to 10%.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2024) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.