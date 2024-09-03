Russian fishermen invest $4 bln in fleet replacement over decade — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian fishing companies invested at least 350 bln rubles ($4 bln) in replacement and construction of fishing vessels over the last decade, President of the All-Russian Association of Fish Producers (ARAFP) German Zverev told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Russian fishing fleet currently consist of more than a thousand ships, with 70% of them engaged in fishing in the Far East. This is enough for efficient tapping of resources without damage to the ecosystem. Fishing companies are not merely building new fleet but are also constantly working on improvement of performance of the operating one," Zverev said. They regularly upgrade ships and install new equipment, including deep processing, fish fat and meal, and shock freezing production lines, the expert noted.

"According to our estimates, Russian fishermen invested at least 350 bln rubles in fleet construction and replacement over the last decade," Zverev added.

