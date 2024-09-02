Germany extends trusteeship over Rosneft assets — Reuters

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. The German government intends to extend the trusteeship over the local units of Russia's Rosneft, which is set to expire on September 10, for the fourth time for six more months, Reuters reported citing unnamed sources.

Rosneft's German assets include a 54.17% stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery, among others.

On August 28, Reuters said citing Germany's Economy Ministry that Berlin planned to take a decision in due time on further steps regarding Rosneft’s assets in Germany, adding that Business Insider reported earlier about Qatar’s interest in possible purchase of German assets of the Russian oil firm.