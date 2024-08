MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. No steady decline of price growth rates in Russia are observed according to the latest data, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Alexey Zabotkin told reporters.

"The latest inflation data do not give grounds to say that price growth rates are steadily going down," the official said.

According to preliminary data, inflation in August was in the range of 6-7%, which is observed with small fluctuations since the year start, Zabotkin added.