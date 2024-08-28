Restrictions on operation of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk airports lifted — air transport agency

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Restrictions on operation of airports of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk have been lifted, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Restrictions on operation of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk airports were lifted on 12:30 p.m. Moscow time (9:30 a.m. GMT). As temporary restrictions were in force ten flights headed for alternate airfields, including eight flights bound for Kazan, two flights bound for Nizhnekamsk," the statement said.

The measures were imposed for promotion of safety of civil flights, the agency added.

Temporary security restrictions were imposed at the airport of Kazan early on Wednesday and at the airport of Nizhnekamsk a few hours later.