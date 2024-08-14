Gazprom Neft starts processing motor oils into plasticizer

PERM, August 14. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has launched a pilot project on processing used motor oils that pose a serious hazard to environment, head of company’s bitumen business Dmitry Orlov told reporters.

"Gazprom Neft has successfully implemented this year the pilot project of bringing spent motor oils into production of a plasticizer, a key component of polymer-bitumen binders," Orlov said.

The technology offers an efficient and an eco-friendly solution for the sector on safe processing of spent lubricants, increasing the resource base for production of modern bitumen materials in demand on the market, he added.