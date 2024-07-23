Russia to supply 30 bcm of gas to China via Power of Siberia this year — Novak

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia plans to supply 30 bln cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Gas supplies via the pipeline are on the rise. This year we expect 30 bln cubic meters of gas. Next year we are to reach 38 [bln cubic meters]. This is a contractual commitment, the maximum volumes that we are reaching within the contract," he said.

Moreover, the implementation of the "Far Eastern" route of gas deliveries to China is still being discussed, Novak added.

In 2023, Gazprom boosted gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia 1.5-fold to 22.7 bln cubic meters.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in Russia’s east. Gazprom's total exports to China will reach 48 bln cubic meters of gas per year (due to the implementation of the project for gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route) in the coming years, and almost 100 bln cubic meters per year considering the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier. Miller said later that China was considering the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies through the Power of Siberia beyond the design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters.