Azerbaijan supplies 6.4 bcm of gas to Europe in 1H 2024 — Energy Ministry

BAKU, July 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan exported 12.7 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas in the first six months of this year and sent a little over half of the total volume (6.4 bcm) to the European market, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday.

According to the report, gas exports from Azerbaijan from January to June amounted to 12.7 bcm, which is 6% higher than the volume of exports of this energy carrier for the corresponding period in 2023. "This volume includes 6.4 bcm (51% of total exports) were delivered to Europe, 5 bcm (39%) to Turkey, 1.3 bcm (10%) to Georgia," the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Energy, in the first half of 2023, Azerbaijan supplied Europe with 5.7 bcm of gas.

The ministry noted that gas production in Azerbaijan from January to June 2024 amounted to 25.1 bcm, which is 4.3% or 1 bcm, more than in the corresponding period last year.

In 2023, Azerbaijan exported 23.8 bcm of gas, almost half of this volume (11.8 bcm) came from the European market. The projected export volume for 2024, according to the Ministry of Energy, reaches 24 bcm.

On December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor. Buyers of Azerbaijani gas in Europe include Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Italy, Romania, and Serbia.