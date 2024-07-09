Russian branches of industry demonstrate sound growth — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Russian branches of industry are demonstrating sound growth and take niches of departed Western companies, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Innoprom-2024 exhibition.

"The national industry has not merely stood out, holding its positions. Branches of industry, contrary to all forecasts of our opponents, are demonstrating sound growth, gradually taking niches of departed Western companies," Mishustin said.

Deepening of international cooperation is particularly important at present, during the period of global restructuring, when new centers of the multipolar world are being formed, the prime minister stressed. "Russia is playing one of key roles in these processes, coping successfully with unprecedented sanctions," he added.