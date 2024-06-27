MTS shareholders approve $770.78 mln of dividends for 2023

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Shareholders of mobile operator MTS approved the payment of dividends based for 2023 in the amount of 68.6 bln rubles ($770.78 mln), the company said in a statement.

"The annual general meeting of shareholders of MTS adopted, among other things, the following decisions - to approve the distribution of profits and pay dividends for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 68.6 bln rubles or 35 rubles per one ordinary registered MTS share with par value 0.1 ruble each," the statement said.

MTS revenue under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 2023 increased by 13.5% to 606 bln rubles ($6,9 bln). Net profit increased by 67.5% and reached 54.6 bln rubles ($621.92 mln). At the end of 2022, MTS allocated 67.2 bln rubles ($765.44 mln) for dividends.

MTS is a Russian company providing telecommunications, digital, and media services in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus. Sistema is its largest shareholder.