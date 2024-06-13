Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 88.21 rubles for June 14

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate of 88.208 rubles for June 14, down 81 kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by 91 kopecks to 94.8324 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 12.0408 rubles, down 19 kopecks.

According to the Moscow Exchange, the MOEX Russia Index lost 0.23% to 3,163.53 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.93% to 1,129 points.

The Central Bank said earlier that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.