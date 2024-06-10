BRICS countries working on platform for payments in national currencies

NIZHNY , June 10. /TASS/. BRICS countries are proactively developing a platform for payments in national currencies in mutual trade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting.

"The proactive work is underway on fulfillment of decisions of the Johannesburg summit of the last year, specifically as regards improvement of the international monetary system and development of a platform for payment in national currencies in mutual trade," the minister said.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting is being held in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11.