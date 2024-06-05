Wildberries keeping forecast of 60% turnover growth in 2024 — CEO

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Wildberries is keeping its forecast of turnover growth by 60% in 2024 and will return to discussions of the outlook later this year, CEO of the Russian online retailer Tatiana Bakalchuk told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The turnover of the marketplace was over 2.5 trillion rubles ($27.7 bln) and would grow by about 60%, Bakalchuk told TASS in April 2024. "We are keeping [the forecast - TASS] so far and will review it again later this year," she noted.

The increase in the Wildberries’ turnover confirms the positive dynamics of the Russian e-commerce market in general, Bakalchuk said.

"We are growing from a relatively low base: the share of online trade makes up just 13.5% of the market volume. However, the slowdown may take place in two-three years, when the market will move to a more mature stage," the chief executive noted.

Development in regions and investments in local infrastructure are among growth drivers, she added.