Russia reduces Q1 electricity exports by 20.2% due to supplies restrictions to China

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The volume of electricity exports from Russia decreased in the Q1 by 20.2% to 2,065 kWh due to restrictions on supplies to China, Russia’s only operator of export and import of electricity Inter RAO said in a statement.

Supplies to China are declining due to restrictions caused by increased consumption in the Far East, as well as repairs of generating equipment, the company explained. There was an increase in the volume of export supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and some other directions.

The volume of electricity generated by Inter RAO in the first three months of 2024 increased in annual terms by 2.5% to 35.99 bln kWh.