Over 1.2 bln messages in Russian posted on Telegram in March — research

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The number of messages in Russian posted on the Telegram messenger in March 2024 surged by almost 70% year on year to 1.2 bln, according to the research by Brand Analytics presented at the Brand Analytics Forum 2024.

In March 2024, the number of messages in Russian surged from 740 mln messages in March 2023 to over 1.2 bln. The messenger takes the lead by the volume of published content among social platforms in Russia.

The number of Russian-speaking authors on the Telegram also edged up by 15% year on year or by 2.2 mln to 15.7 mln users this March.