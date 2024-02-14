Arctic Floating University plans to study Barents, Kara Seas' ecosystems in 2024

ARKHANGELSK, February 14. /TASS/. In the summer of 2024, the Arctic Floating University will explore the ecosystems of the Barents and Kara Seas to trace climate change and the increasing anthropogenic pressure. The route and time of the upcoming expedition were announced on the final day of the first winter school of floating universities at the Northern Arctic Federal University in Arkhangelsk.

The voyage onboard the Professor Molchanov research vessel is due between June 25 and July 16. The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University and the national hydrometeorology service's Northern branch (Sevhydromet). The expeditions continue since 2012.

"The expedition is scheduled from June 25 to July 16. Generally speaking, we hope for 21 days. The expedition will be on islands in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Arkhangelsk Region, in the Russian Arctic National Park, in the White, Barents and Kara Seas. We hope to reach Franz Josef Land," Anna Trofimova, the expedition's deputy scientific leader told TASS.

She presented the upcoming route to students of the school, focusing on microbiology and biotechnology. The students and postgraduates had come to Arkhangelsk from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad and Ryazan. A course at that school is a condition for further participation in the Floating University's expeditions. The young scientists wanted to learn what equipment was available on the ship, what kind of research could be carried out directly on board, whether it would be possible to work with a microscope during the sailing, for example. "This is quite difficult due to often pitching, though possible," the expedition's deputy leader replied.

The voyage in 2024 will focus on the seas' hydrometeorological regimes, the relationship between clouds and solar radiation, on organic pollutants, marine debris and microplastics, human adaptation, flora and fauna, including microorganisms. "Since we have had the "Microbiotech in the Arctic" track, then, of course, we want to develop microbiological research of the Arctic territories, to continue searching for antibiotic-resistant strains, psychrophiles (cold-loving bacteria) - right to develop this sector," she said.

Another direction would be the use of underwater vehicles. In 2023, one of the expeditions conducted successful tests of remotely operated underwater vehicles. "Our expeditions, including those with many practical tests, are of an applied nature," she continued. "As for operated unmanned underwater vehicles, in my opinion they will be of demand in future in the Arctic."

About winter school

Partners of the Microbiotech in the Arctic track are: Fundamental Foundations of Biotechnology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Moscow State University, the Federal Research Center for Integrated Arctic Studies, the Floating University Coordination Center at MIPT, the Northern Maritime Museum, the Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill, and the Interregional Microbiological Society. The Helikon Company is the track's main sponsor and partner.