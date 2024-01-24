Russia harvested 147 mln metric tons of grain in 2023 — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia had the second largest grain harvest in its history in 2023, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said, cited by the ministry’s Telegram channel.

"Concerning the results in 2023: the grain harvest being the second in the country’s history was received. According to preliminary data, it is about 143 mln metric tons - and about 147 mln metric tons with new regions," the minister said.

The Agriculture Ministry earlier estimated the grain harvest in Russia at 123 mln metric tons in 2023, including 78 mln metric tons of wheat.