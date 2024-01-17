Russian fisherman caught over 5.3 mln tons of fish in 2023

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. In 2023, Russian fisherman caught more than 5.3 mln tons of fish, Head of The Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) Ilya Shestakov said on Wednesday.

"In 2023, Russian fishermen caught over 5.3 mln tons of fish. This is the best figure in the last 30 years," Shestakov said.

He also mentioned that Russia has a high level of fish self-sufficiency (more than 150%).

In early November, Head of Rosrybolovstvo told TASS that the fish catch by the end of 2023 may surpass 5.3 mln tons.