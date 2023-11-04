EU plans to present 12th package of sanctions against Russia soon - EC

BRUSSELS, November 4. /TASS/. The European Commission will soon publish the 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia, which will include fresh import and export bans as well as an increase in the oil price ceiling, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Kiev.

"We will soon propose a 12th package of sanctions, with new listings, new import and export bans, actions to tighten the oil price cap, and to further crack down on sanctions circumvention," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Bloomberg reported earlier citing sources that the European Union is expected to impose trade restrictions worth $5.3 bln as part of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. According to Bloomberg sources, the new planned restrictions will affect exports of welding equipment, chemical products, and other military-related technologies. The community is also considering banning software licenses and imports of some processed metals, aluminum and building items, transportation products, and gemstones.

The latest EU sanctions list is expected to include more than 100 individuals and 40 business entities.

According to agency’s sources, the EU seeks to persuade European corporations to include restrictions in contracts with foreign nations prohibiting the transfer of equipment that can be used for military reasons to Russia. The question of a ban on the return of Russian assets stored in the community, as well as restrictions on Russian citizens' involvement in key areas, was also discussed.

The topic of a price cap on Russian oil is also on the community's agenda. As previously stated, the parties are investigating measures for more effective compliance with this provision. In particular, it was proposed to strengthen the transparency of forming oil prices and to limit dealings with sanctioned boats.

According to Bloomberg, these measures are still subject to revision and will require unanimous support from all 27 member countries.