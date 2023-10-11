Conflict in Middle East to affect energy market — Novak

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The escalation of the situation in the Middle East may affect the global energy market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, adding that Russia and Saudi Arabia plan to discuss this issue later in the day.

"We obviously discuss those issues. Any such events in the world may somehow affect the situation with consumption of energy resources one way or the other," he said at the Russian Energy Week (REW).

"We will discuss," Novak added speaking about the situation on the oil market in the context of the conflict.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, around 950 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,200 people have lost their lives and over 2,900 have been wounded. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.

