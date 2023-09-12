Dollar falls below 93 rubles, euro - below 100 rubles

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The dollar fell below 93 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since August 18, the euro - below 100 rubles for the first time since July 28, and the yuan exchange rate is below 13 rubles on Tuesday.

By 7:46 Moscow time, the dollar lost 1.67%, falling to 93.49 rubles, the euro fell by 2.11% to 100.33 rubles, and the yuan - by 1.69% to 12.799 rubles.

At the opening of the trading session, the dollar decreased by 0.25 kopecks and amounted to 95.08 rubles. The euro fell by 5.25 kopecks to 102.45 rubles. In turn, the yuan increased by 0.1 kopecks to 13.02 rubles.