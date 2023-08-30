Russia cuts oil supplies compared to May-June 2023 average — Novak

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia reduces oil supplies to the global market compared with the average in May-June 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"The May-June average. The reduction started in July," he said when asked about the period, compared to which Russia reduces oil supplies.

In March, Russia started voluntarily reducing oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from the February average, which was extended later to June and finally to the end of the year. After the OPEC+ meeting on June 4 in Vienna the decision on voluntary output cut was extended until the end of 2024.

Russia will reduce crude deliveries to global markets by 500,000 barrels per day additionally to production cut obligations in August, whereas in September exports are expected to go down by 300,000 barrels per day.

Novak said earlier that Russian oil companies would independently decide whether to reduce production or export of oil in August as part of the task on reduction of supplies.