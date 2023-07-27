Egypt can become transport hub for cargo consolidation — Fesco

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Because of its geographical location, Egypt can serve as a transportation hub for cargo consolidation and further transit to other African countries, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO Andrey Severilov said in an interview with TASS.

"We consider Egypt as a basic key partner in the region. It is interesting not only as a state with a dynamically developing economy, but also as a favorable geographical position, which gives it the opportunity to act as a hub for cargo consolidation for subsequent transit to the countries of North and Central Africa," he said.

Severilov stressed that the group is already carrying out transportation from African countries. In 2023, Fesco plans to create its own sea lines for cargo transportation between Russia and Africa.

Fesco also expects the volume of container traffic with Egypt after the launch of a direct sea route at the level of 30,000 TEU per year, Severilov added.

He noted that the Fesco transport group is also considering the possibility of acquiring its own air fleet for air cargo transportation.