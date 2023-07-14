Bank of Russia sells currency worth $18.9 mln on domestic market

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold currency worth 1.7 bln rubles ($18.9 mln) with settlements on July 13 in the domestic market, the regulator reported on its website.

The Russian Finance Ministry resumed foreign currency purchases on the domestic currency market as part of the fiscal rule since January 13. The Bank of Russia is buying and selling foreign exchange in the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange, using the yuan-ruble instrument.