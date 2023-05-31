State Duma ratifies Russian-Chinese agreement on gas supplies

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, has ratified the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China in the sphere of natural gas supplies from Russia to China over the Far Eastern route.

The agreement was signed in Moscow and in Beijing on January 31, 2023. It determines conditions of cooperation on supplies of gas from Russia to China over the Far Eastern route, including the cross-border segment of the gas pipeline via the Ussuri River in the area of Dalnerechensk in Russia and Hulin in China.

Supplies of Russian pipeline gas to China will grow by 10 bln cubic meters after the project reaches its full capacity and will total 48 bln cubic meters per year, including deliveries over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, Gazprom said earlier.