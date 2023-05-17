Russia, Iran make progress on new oil and gas projects in Islamic Republic

TEHRAN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have made progress regarding the participation of Russian companies in new oil and gas projects in Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during talks with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji in Tehran.

"We are implementing projects to develop oil fields in Iran and have outlined new projects, where I expect progress soon," he said.

The Iranian minister, in turn, said the Russian and Iranian delegations had spent several hours at the negotiating table. Among other participants was Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Vitaly Markelov. According to Owji, the delegations discussed issues related to oil and gas.

"I am pleased to announce that major Russian companies have already arrived in Iran, came to terms with Iranian companies, and contracts are already being fulfilled," he said, expressing hope that more contracts will follow in the future.

The sides also discussed the construction of nuclear power plants in Iran and other electrical power generation matters, Owji added.