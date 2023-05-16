Georgian Airways opens sales of tickets for direct flights to Moscow

TBILISI, May 16. /TASS/. The Georgian national carrier Georgian Airways opened the sale of tickets to Moscow from May 20. Tickets became available on the carrier's website on Tuesday.

According to information on the website, the price of tickets starts from $345. Meanwhile sales of tickets for transit flights through Yerevan by the Air Dilijans airline, which were available before, disappeared from the website.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia reported that Georgian Airways was starting regular daily flights on the Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi route from May 20. Georgian Airways has become the second company following the Russian Azimuth to start operating direct flights between the capitals of Georgia and Russia after the resumption of direct flights.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, beginning on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country which had been in effect since 2019.

The visa regime with Georgia was first introduced by a decision of the Russian authorities in 2000. Meanwhile, Russian nationals have enjoyed visa-free trips to Georgia since 2012. Under Georgian law, citizens of Russia may visit the country without a visa and stay in Georgia for up to a year. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia.