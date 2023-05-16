Russia’s Azimut to perform flights to Georgia on domestically-produced aircraft — ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Azimut air carrier will perform flights from Moscow to Tbilisi starting May 19 on domestically-produced aircraft, a source in the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry told TASS.

"Russia’s Azimut airline has received a permit by the Georgian aviation authorities to perform flights on route Moscow-Tbilisi seven times per week. The air carrier plans to start flights on May 19, 2023. They will be performed on domestically-produced aircraft," the ministry said.

Earlier, head of Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency Givi Davitashvili said in an interview with the Imedi TV channel that the agency had issued a permit to Azimut to perform charter flights from Russia to the republic starting May 17.

Currently, 15 Russian airlines fly to 22 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Israel, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, the Maldives, Mongolia, the UAE, the Seychelles, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka. Also, 54 foreign airlines from 28 countries operate direct passenger flights to Russian airports.