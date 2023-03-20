Rosneft made largest oil and gas field discovery in Russia in 2022 — company

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Rosneft announced the largest discovery of the oilfield in Russia on the shelf of the Pechora Sea, the Russian oil major said on Monday.

Seven new fields were discovered in 2022 in total. "High efficiency of exploration enabled the company to discover seven fields and 153 new hydrocarbon pools with reserves under AB1C1+B2C2 category totaling about 0.3 bln metric tons of oil equivalent," the company said.

"The Madachagskoe Field on the shelf of the Pechora Sea with recoverable oil reserves of 82.3 mln metric tons under AB1C1+B2C2 category can be categorized as one of the most significant discoveries. This is the largest discovery in Russia in 2022," Rosneft noted.