Dollar falls below 68 rubles, euro — below 73 rubles

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The dollar fell below 68 rubles for the first time since December 26 on Thursday, while the euro fell below 73 rubles for the first time since December 30, 2022.

By 10:30 Moscow time, the dollar rate fell by 1.21% to 67.9 rubles, the euro - by 1.44% to 72.93 rubles. The yuan fell by 0.68%, dropping to 10.006 rubles.

Later, the dollar fell by 1.49% to the level of 67.7 rubles. At the same time, the euro fell to 72.73 rubles. (-1.71%), the yuan lost 0.95% and traded at around 9.978 rubles.

Meanwhile, the MOEX index fell by 0.22% to 2,182.24 points and the RTS index rose by 1.24% and reached 1,015.06 points.