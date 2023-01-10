Avtovaz to take over former Nissan plant in January-February

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Avtovaz will assume ownership of the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg in January - February of this year, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

"In January - February," Sokolov said. "Let’s state this prudently. This depends now on the [deal] registration, approvals and so on," the chief executive said.

It was reported in October 2022 that the Nissan’s Executive Committee approved the sale of its Russian assets to the Russian Federation represented by NAMI. They consist of the production and research facilities in St. Petersburg and the sales and marketing center in Moscow.