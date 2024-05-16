Russia and China will continue to develop settlements in national currencies — Siluanov

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China will continue to further develop payments in yuan and rubles, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Izvestia.

"Settlements in national currencies are a way out to ensure trade results. We see that settlements in the currencies of unfriendly countries have great risks and are being stalled. The way out in this situation is to develop settlements in yuan and rubles. We will continue to develop and support it in every possible way," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the share of the ruble and yuan in commercial transactions between Russia and China has exceeded 90% and it keeps growing.

"Coordinated and timely steps on switching to national currencies in payments between the two countries that have been taken, notably facilitated the deepening of trade and investment ties [between Russia and China]," he told reporters following the talks between Moscow and Beijing.

"The share of the ruble and yuan in commercial transactions between Russia and China is already above 90%, and it keeps growing," Putin noted.

The two countries are actively developing investment cooperation, with the aggregate volume of mutual investment rising, he said, adding that more than 80 prior projects totally worth around $200 bln are being implemented or readied for implementation through a relevant intergovernmental commission.