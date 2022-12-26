Significant progress achieved in Russian fertilizer export — Kremlin

/Update/

TASS, December 26. The problem with Russian fertilizer export has not yet been fully solved, although there is significant progress, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the air with the Channel One on Monday.

"The problem has not yet been fully solved. Still, there is significant progress. The UN representatives worked very well, and our negotiators also. Achievements are in place in this case but there are still some things to be done," Peskov said, responding to a request for a comment on the statement made by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara and Moscow would make steps to start Russian fertilizer export soon.

Such steps have already been taken, Peskov noted. "All that are the component of the grain deal," he added.