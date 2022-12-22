Inflation in Russia is lower than abroad — Putin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia will be slightly above 12% as of the end of 2022, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

"Inflation <...> will be a bit above 12% this year. I believe it is much better than in many other countries, including countries of the Group of Twenty. It is not good that inflation is present but it is good that it is smaller than in other countries," Putin said.

The unemployment level is record low in 2022 (3.8%) and the budget deficit will be about 2% of GDP, the head of state added.