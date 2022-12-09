Gas prices in Europe over ten-fold higher than in Eurasian Economic Union, says Putin

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. Energy prices in the West are manifold higher than in EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an EAEU summit on Friday.

"Tariffs, prices for energy in EAEU states differ dramatically from respective tariffs [in the countries] of our neighbors in the West. Let’s say, the difference in gas prices in the countries of the EAEU and the European Union is ten-fold and higher," he said, adding that such indicators set corresponding conditions for economic development.

Putin also noted that uninterrupted trade in all essential goods, including food, was ensured in EAEU countries.