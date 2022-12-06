Russia’s grain harvest projected at 153 mln tonnes, including 111 mln tonnes of wheat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest may total 153 mln tonnes during this agriculture year, including 111 mln tonnes of wheat, Director General of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) Dmitry Rylko told a conference on Tuesday.

"Russia’s harvest will total around 153 mln tonnes of grain, including 111 mln tonnes of wheat," he said.

The expert also expects a record-breaking wheat stockpile of 17.7 mlnt tonnes by the end of the season due to a decrease in Russia’s export volumes this year.

The Agriculture Ministry projects Russia’s grain harvest in 2022 at 150 mln tonnes, including 100 mln tonnes of wheat.