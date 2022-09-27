Putin continues talks with Belarusian president in Sochi, spokesman says

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues conversations with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president is staying in Sochi. Today, he will continue communicating with Belarusian President [Alexander] Lukashenko," he said.

When asked if the possibility of a $1.5 bln loan to Minsk to implement import substitution programs had been discussed and whether a decision had been made, Peskov reiterated that "the talks are still ongoing."

The presidential spokesman noted that Putin’s schedule for Tuesday also included a video conference meeting on seasonal agricultural works, which he was to dedicate "a considerable part of his day" to.